Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over Alabama minimum wage law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a state law that blocked a plan to raise the minimum wage in Birmingham.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP and Greater Birmingham Ministries on behalf of minimum wage workers.

The Birmingham City Council voted to raise the city’s hourly minimum wage to $10.10. The Alabama Legislature, before the increase took effect, last year swiftly passed legislation requiring a uniform state minimum wage.

The complaint alleged the legislation was racially motivated because it was pushed by white lawmakers and disproportionately impacted black workers.

Attorney General Luther Strange praised the decision. He says it’s unfair to accuse lawmakers of racism when 16 other states enacted minimum wage laws.

