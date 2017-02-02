Drug Exhibit Aims to Open Eyes

The Gulf Coast Exploreum is opening a new exhibit with eye-opening displays aimed at showing the depth of illegal drug use and the drug trade.

The exhibit is from the museum of the Drug Enforcement Administration Education Foundation. It weaves displays of illegal drugs with information and realistic scenes of the ravages of drug use.

Jan McKay, the executive director of the Exploreum says the drug addiction and the drug trade represents almost a $215 billion cost to our economy each year.

“Drugs: Cost and Consequences” opens Friday, February 3rd. It will run through the summer until September 3rd. McKay says she hopes all school and youth groups, as well as families, get to see it. She says it is suitable for children to about a 4th-grade level and up.

