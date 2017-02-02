Breaking News: Rim Shack Murder Arrest

Mobile Police have made an arrest in last week’s murder of 43-year-old Johnathan Carstarphen. Carstarphen was shot in the back of the head on Friday evening as he stepped out of his car in the parking lot outside of the Rim Shack on Wilson Avenue at St. Stephens Road. The deadly attack was so swift, Carstarphen’s car was found still running.

Thursday evening, police arrested 40-year old Michael Dean Johnson. As he was being led to Mobile Metro Jail, Johnson denied shooting Carstarphen. Police have not released a motive in the shooting but did say the two men knew one another.