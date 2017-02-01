What’s Going Around

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu epidemic is widening, and we’re not even at peak season yet.

Americans are suffering from the flu in epidemic numbers across 37 states.

Click here to view the CDC’s Influenza Summary Update map. It shows Mississippi and Florida with widespread cases, while Alabama has regional cases.

In our area, Doctor Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care says they have been seeing a lot of strep throat, flu, and also viral upper respiratory tract infections.

Dr. Palesano with Premier Medical has been seeing patients with a cough and sinus infection, along with nasal congestion, and several patients having ear pain with middle ear fluid.

At Grove Hill Healthcare, doctors are are seeing an increase in the number of flu cases along with stomach viruses, upper respiratory infections, and RSV.