USA Medical Center has News Germ-Zapping Robot

A new robot at USA Medical Center looks like R2D2 from Star Wars but it has a real-life purpose. It is a germ-zapping robot called Xenex. It’s the newest way to cut down diseases that can spread in hospitals. USA officials showed it off today.

The robot sends out purple laser beams that kill germs inside hospital rooms and can stop infections from spreading. It uses ultra violet light to kill ninety-nine percent of bacteria that make people sick. No one can be inside the room when the robot is turned on because of the high-powered beams. Michael Peterson, the Director of Environmental Services at USA says the decision to purchase the robot was years in the making. “we decided long ago, in order to provide the safest environment for our patients, we needed to do more than use disinfectants. We needed to do something else to kill the one percent of germs. This is the culmination of that process.”

The robot cost $100,000 and was funded through a grant from the Compton Trust.