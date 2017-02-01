Two Arrested in Shootings of Motorists

Two men were arrested Wednesday for a pair of road shooting that left drivers injured.

Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators charged William Touchstone with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle for an incident last week on highway 98 in Semmes.

Last Wednesday a man drove himself to the North Side Substation on Moffett Road after realizing he had been shot.

The victim told detectives that he left his house earlier that morning for work and made his regular stop on Moffett Road for his morning coffee.

After purchasing his coffee he began driving east on Highway 98 and as he approached Ed George Road, a white vehicle that was in front of him began to slow down and came to complete stop in the middle of the road. He blew his horn and began going around the vehicle when he heard glass break and realized he had been shot.

Investigators say Touchstone was the shooter.

Touchstone was also charged by Mobile Police in a similar incident that happened on Hillcrest and Girby Road in December.

The victim in that case was shot in his side and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mobile police also arrested Trenton Allen, who they say was also in the car the shot came from.

On Tuesday 30-year-old Tabitha Lane was also arrested and held on drug charges. Officials say she is the owner of the car used in the shooting.