TRAFFIC TROUBLE at 5:30 P.M. – A crash involving a truck hauling granite countertops is causing trouble on Interstate 10 at Broad Street in Mobile. Granite pieces scattered across all lanes of traffic heading eastbound. It appears other vehicles are involved in the wreck, including a truck pulling a pop up camper. No word on any injuries at this point. Mobile police officers are working to clear the area. Traffic is backed up on I-10.

