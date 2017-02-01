Saraland Offering Amnesty Program in February and March

The City of Saraland will offer an Amnesty Program to assist individuals in resolving qualifying matters where they have previously failed to appear in court, and are in warrant status. The program can provide relief to persons who have found themselves in violation of court-ordered obligations, and are seeking to resolve their matters. It offers an opportunity to clear qualifying warrants without being booked in and processed through the jail.

Beginning February 1, 2017 through March 30, 2017, anyone who believes they have outstanding warrants should come to the court offices Tuesdays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., where they may complete an Amnesty Request Form, pay any appropriate fees, pay out or toward outstanding balances, resolve cases, or be assigned a new Court date.

The court is located at 937 Saraland Boulevard South in Saraland, Alabama 36571.

If you have questions or need more information, contact the court at 251-375-5436