Prosecutors say Orlando shooter’s wife scouted targets

Prosecutors say the widow of the man who committed a deadly attack on a Florida nightclub accompanied him on scouting trips to the venue and knew about his plan.

Federal prosecutors in California for the first time Wednesday divulged details of the charges against 31-year-old Noor Salman.

Noor Salman, Omar Mateen (Facebook/CBS News)
Prosecutors say she saw her husband Omar Mateen leave their Fort Pierce, Florida, home with a gun and backpack full of ammunition on the night of the attack.

Salman was arrested last month in suburban San Francisco and charged with helping Mateen plan the June 12 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

Salman’s attorneys maintain she was a battered spouse who knew nothing of Mateen’s plans. They’re urging a judge to release her from jail pending trial.

Attorney Haitham Amin said prosecutors have yet to turn over much of the evidence they have collected to make their case.

 

