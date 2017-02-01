Prichard Police Conducting Neighborhood Crime Cleanups

Prichard, AL (WKRG)

Prichard Police have been hitting different neighborhoods in Prichard looking for drugs and crime. They say they’ve made stops at different crime hotspots around town.

They started by hitting a number of gas stations and then going to some residential streets.

“This is something that needed to be done a long time ago, now that we’ve got some new administration in place we’ve got the initiative to do it,” said acting Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight. One thing that is unusual about this is a city spokesperson livestreaming the cleanups on Twitter.

“We want people to see what we are doing in real time,” said Prichard Media Relations official Melanie Baldwin. Prichard’s Mayor Jimmie Gardner was once the city’s police chief.

“When I ran for mayor I said public safety would be how we improve the quality of life in the city,” said Gardner. “This is the beginning.” I watched one man being loaded into a police van on Stovall Street. Police said they siezed a handgun with the serial number filed off along with some drugs in that stop.