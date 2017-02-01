Prichard Police Officer Arrested for Harassment

A Prichard Police Officer has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a harassment charge.

According to the Mobile Sheriffs Office, a female victim reported online harassment by Burrell and signed a misdemeanor warrant.

The Sheriffs Office contacted Prichard Police and Burrell was allowed to turn himself in. Prichard police confirm that Burrell has been placed on administrative duty.

A check of court records reveal that in 2009 Burrell was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance, Lortab, in Pickens County, Alabama. He was allowed to enter a pre-trial diversion program on substance abuse. Records show he completed that course and the charges were dismissed.