Person Of Interest Named In Double Murder

A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information that can help officials track down a person of interest in Tuesday’s double homicide at the Emerald Sands Inn on Highway 90 in Milton. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals want to talk to William “Billy” Eugene Boyette, Jr.

Two people were found dead inside a room at the motel Tuesday morning. People living in the motel tell the CW55 a woman and man checked into the room on Friday night, and they were heard arguing. Others tell us they heard six gunshots around 2:30 am Tuesday.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about the investigation, only saying two people were found shot to death inside the motel room. But, today, they did say they are searching for Boyette, and he is known to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Boyette also has several active felony warrants on unrelated charges.

Boyette is 44 years old and 5’10”. He weighs 220 pounds and has gray/black hair.

Officials warn not to approach Boyette. If you see him, call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP or www.srccs.com.