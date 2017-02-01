Okaloosa County: Boy Claims Man Tried To Rob Him With Gun

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man accused of trying to rob a young boy at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a 11-year-old boy was approached by a man near his school bus stop on Heartland Drive near Fort Walton Beach. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The boy says the man pulled out a handgun and asked him if he had any money. When the boy said he didn’t have any, the man walked away.

The 11-year-old says the man is black with shoulder length dread locks. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office talked to two other children who got off the same bus stop. The students say they never saw the man.

If you have seen anyone matching the man’s description, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651- 7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

