Motorcyclist Injured, Cited In Afternoon Crash

A motorcyclist in Pensacola was cited for failing to yield right-of-way this afternoon and causing a crash. The accident happened around 2:40 pm Wednesday near the intersection of North N and West Cervantes streets.

According to Pensacola Police, Emett Stromas was riding a 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle on N Street when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. Investigators say Stromas made a right turn and pulled in front of another vehicle. Stromas was hit by the driver of a 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Stromas was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

The crash caused some traffic delays for about 90 minutes as officers investigated the crash.