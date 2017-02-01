Mobile’s SouthSounds Music Festival Releases its Lineup

SouthSounds music and arts festival will transform downtown Mobile for the 6th year in a row during the second weekend in April (7-9)
Festival organizers unveiled some of the acts that will be performing at dozens of downtown bars and restaurants during the three-day event.
Co-Chair Gabe Fleet said he doesn’t expect people to know many or any of the band names because that’s not the intent of the event.
“The idea of this festival is to bring people in who are going to be household names in a couple years and to showcase the most exciting up and coming artists,” Fleet said.
County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Mayor Sandy Stimpson both praised the event and offered their support.
“It’s events like this that drive people to our downtown and make everyone realize what a gem we have downtown,” Stimpson said.
Here are the bands scheduled to play so far, but Fleet said they’ll be announcing dozens more closer to the date of the festival:
- 10th Letter
- Abe Partridge
- Alfred Banks
- All Them Witches
- Alvin King & The Kazoola Jazz Band
- Baak Gwai
- Beamin & Timmy
- Big Freedia
- Blair Crimmins & The Hookers
- Deception Show
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- DJ Charles
- Doc Holiday
- Elizabeth Colman
- Eric Erdman
- Eterniti Everlasting
- Humming House
- Jamell Richardson
- Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival
- JoJo’s Slim Wednesday (featuring JoJo Hermann)
- Jukebox Brass Band
- Marco Pave
- Mr. 88
- Multi & Funk Band
- Ranch Ghost
- Ras Apollo Yah Son
- Royal Teeth
- Sexy Dex & The Fresh
- Sweet Crude
- The Difference Machine
- The Marcus King Band
- Underhill Family Orchestra
- Unicorn Bounty Hunters