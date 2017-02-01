Mobile’s SouthSounds Music Festival Releases its Lineup

SouthSounds music and arts festival will transform downtown Mobile for the 6th year in a row during the second weekend in April (7-9)

Festival organizers unveiled some of the acts that will be performing at dozens of downtown bars and restaurants during the three-day event.

Co-Chair Gabe Fleet said he doesn’t expect people to know many or any of the band names because that’s not the intent of the event.

“The idea of this festival is to bring people in who are going to be household names in a couple years and to showcase the most exciting up and coming artists,” Fleet said.

County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Mayor Sandy Stimpson both praised the event and offered their support.

“It’s events like this that drive people to our downtown and make everyone realize what a gem we have downtown,” Stimpson said.

Here are the bands scheduled to play so far, but Fleet said they’ll be announcing dozens more closer to the date of the festival:

10th Letter

Abe Partridge

Alfred Banks

All Them Witches

Alvin King & The Kazoola Jazz Band

Baak Gwai

Beamin & Timmy

Big Freedia

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers

Deception Show

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

DJ Charles

Doc Holiday

Elizabeth Colman

Eric Erdman

Eterniti Everlasting

Humming House

Jamell Richardson

Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival

JoJo’s Slim Wednesday (featuring JoJo Hermann)

Jukebox Brass Band

Marco Pave

Mr. 88

Multi & Funk Band

Ranch Ghost

Ras Apollo Yah Son

Royal Teeth

Sexy Dex & The Fresh

Sweet Crude

The Difference Machine

The Marcus King Band

Underhill Family Orchestra

Unicorn Bounty Hunters