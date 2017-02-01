Man Arrested for Growing Marijuana in Child’s Bedroom Closet

AUBURN, FL (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man has been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana inside his child’s bedroom and inside a backyard shed.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Christopher Cline of Auburn, Florida was growing marijuana in several spots on his property, including the closest of his child’s bedroom.

Deputies responded to 6132 Tansey Lane the evening of January 30th after getting a 911 call from the area. During the call, deputies say a male voice could be heard saying “you want to pull a gun on me?”, but then the caller hung up and did not respond when dispatchers tried to call back.

When deputies arrived at the home they found two men, a woman, and a child inside. During a security sweep they discovered marijuana plants growing in the child’s bedroom closet.

After obtaining a search warrant they also located an additional marijuana grow in an outdoor shed. The female says she and Cline got into a fight over him smoking marijuana and she called her brother to come get her. She says once her brother showed up Cline picked up a pistol and put it in his pocket.

Deputies say he displayed the gun during the argument. The victim signed a drop charges form.

Cline’s charges include child neglect, production of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.