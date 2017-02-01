Governor Uses Leftover Campaign Funds To Pay Legal Fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley emptied his leftover campaign funds to pay legal bills as his faced an impeachment push and fallout from a scandal.

Bentley’s campaign finance report filed Tuesday shows the governor’s campaign paid more than $320,000 in legal bills in 2016.

Bentley faced an impeachment push and an ethics complaint after he was accused of having an affair with his former political adviser. The governor has acknowledged personal mistakes but maintained he did nothing legally wrong.

The legal expenses consumed almost all of Bentley’s remaining campaign funds.

The governor, who by law cannot seek re-election, reported loaning his campaign $50,000. That enabled him to end the year with a $25,000 balance.

