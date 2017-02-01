Crane Collapses On I-10 in Gulfport Mississippi

WKRG Staff Published:
collapse-2

Morning traffic stopped suddenly on Interstate 10 in Gulfport, Mississippi Wednesday morning after a large crane collapsed on the interstate. collapse-1The crane was in place for maintenance on the Biloxi River Bridge, so drivers could not veer off the road to escape the danger. The top of the crane fell on top of an SUV and crushed the roof. The woman told CBS station WLOX that she tried to stop but it was just too late. She made it out of the crash without any injuries. Traffic backed up for three miles and was delayed a few hours before the crane was cleared from the interstate.

collapse-3

 

 

