County , DA Reach Funding Agreement

After nearly five years of legal wranglings concerning the funding of the Mobile County District Attorney office by the Mobile County Commission, a settlement has been reached.

In the Consent Decree, the Mobile County Commission agreed to fund the District Attorneys office an additional $1.2 Million per year for a total budget of $2.7 Million.

In addition, within 10 days of the agreement, the County will pay the District Attorneys Office one million dollars.

District Attorney Ashley Rich noted that her office had seen a nearly 30% budget cut since 2010 despite a 25% increase in felony crimes and a 45% increase in homicides. “While we applaud this settlement, it is only a first step in ensuring that our office has the tools needed to protect the people of Mobile”, Rich said.

