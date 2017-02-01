Counterfeit Bills Passed At Fairhope Business

Counterfeit Bills
Fake bills are turning up at Fairhope businesses.

FAIRHOPE, AL- Fairhope Police say counterfeit bills were passed at five businesses in the city last month.

The bogus bills, mostly 10’s and 20’s, were passed at several fast-food restaurants and at Shux- the popular restaurant on the Fairhope Pier.

In some of the cases, “Movie Money” was used.

“It’s a movie prop used for television and movie production,” says Sgt. Craig Sawyer with the Fairhope Police Dept. “You can buy them on the Internet, it’s a neat thing to have, but it’s against the law to pass it or try to use it as currency.”

Police also believe some of the counterfeit bills are being made on home computers and printers.

 

 

 

 

 

