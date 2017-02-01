Angler Lands “Big One” In Navarre

Quite a catch for a group of anglers in Navarre over the weekend. A group from American Yakers caught a 10 foot Mako Shark on Saturday in Navarre.



The group is a kayak and land-based shark fishing team. They’ve got a lot of experience fishing along the Gulf Coast and they invite members of the military to join in on their fishing trips.



According to the group’s facebook post, it took more than two hours to bring in the big female shark. The group says it practices tag and release for 99% of the sharks they catch. This particular one- however- was a first for the main angler and he decided to keep her.