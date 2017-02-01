Alleged Daphne Bank Robber Turns Himself In

J.B. BIUNNOPat Peterson By and Published: Updated:
regions43

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — The man who is said to have robbed a Regions Bank in Daphne on Friday has turned himself in.

Decorion Harris surrendered himself to Daphne Police around 9:00am Wednesday morning, ending a five-day search for the suspect.  Police tell News 5’s Pat Peterson that Harris’ family pressured him to turn himself in.

As we reported Friday, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash around 11:15am. The suspect exited with an unknown sum of money and escaped, though it’s unclear if it was on foot or by vehicle.

Harris’ image from surveillance cameras began circulating on social media hours after the crime.

No one was hurt in the incident.

