Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting in Semmes

UPDATE 4:58PM:

30-year-old Tabitha Anna Lane is the woman arrested for the road rage shooting incident. Charges to follow.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have made an arrest from a road rage shooting incident that occured last Wednesday on January 25, 2017.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. that Wednesday morning on highway 98.

An unidentified man drove himself to the North Side Substation on Moffett Road after realizing he had been shot.

The Mobile County Sherriff’s Office went to interview the victim at a local hospital about the shooting.

The victim told police that he left his house earlier that morning for work and made his regular stop on Moffett Road for his morning coffee.

After purchasing his coffee he began driving east on Highway 98 and as he approached Ed George Road, a white vehicle that was in front of him began to slow down and came to complete stop in the middle of the road.

He blew his horn and began going around the vehicle when he heard glass break and realized he had been shot.

Last Thursday the victim underwent surgery and is expected to be okay after being shot in the left hand.

