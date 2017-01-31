Red Snapper Season Begins Tomorrow in Louisiana

Recreational red snapper fishing will begin tomorrow (Feb. 1, 2017) in the state waters of Louisiana, and wildlife officials say they will remain open until further notice.

Louisiana waters include all bodies of water up to nine nautical miles from shore and they will be open seven days a week.

The decision to make the season longer was made last week by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission during their monthly meeting.

Despite the longer season, fishermen will be regulated to only two fish per person and the red snapper must 16-inches in length.

Federal wildlife officials have not yet announced the dates for the federal season in 2017, which opens all waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Last year, the federal season was only nine days long in July.

Waters in surrounding states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Texas, are not open at this time.

In Mississippi, wildlife officials say they will not open state waters but urge fishermen to take advantage of the open season in Louisiana.

In Alabama, the 2016 state red snapper season was 66 days long and officials have not announced dates for 2017. In comparison, the state of Louisiana had 272 days of opportunity to catch a red snapper in 2016.