Missing Shoe Key in Murder Investigation

The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public for help in locating a Rebook pink and gray woman’s athletic shoe belonging to Adell Darlene Rawlins the victim of a Foley homicide investigation that occured last Thursday, January 26, 2017.

It is believe to be in the Foley or Summerdale, on a road just off Highway 59.

If found please call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy of Ms. Rawlins revealed her death was due to a single gunshot wound to her head with a .38 caliber revolver discovered in the vehicle.

That weapon is believed to be the murder weapon.

Christopher Paul Corson was arrested for the murder of Ms. Rawlins and is in custody at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Police continue to investigate.

We will continue to keep you updated as additional information becomes available.

