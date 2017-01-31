Mark your calendar: Impact 100 Membership Drive

Join Impact 100 for a relaxed, fun gathering with great food and fellowship to learn more about their organization.

Impact 100 has awarded $2.1 million dollars to local nonprofits since the founding in 2008.

2017 marks the 10th year of awarding large grants to nonprofit organizations doing business in Baldwin County.

The events include:

January 31st at Big Beach Brewing, 300 East 24th Gulf Shores from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

February 2nd at The Hotel Magnolia, 119 North McKenzie St., Foley from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

February 7th at Woman in the Moon, 325 South Greeno Road, Fairhope from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Impact 100 Baldwin County visit their website at: http://impact100baldwincounty.org/

Information on their event gatherings visit their calendar at: http://impact100baldwincounty.org/upcoming-events/