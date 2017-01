Mobile Police are looking for 31-year old Caasi Lynn Glaude for stealing tenant’s rent at Twin Oaks Apartments on Old Shell Road where she worked as the manager.

She deposited the tenants’ payments for rent into her own personal bank account totaling nearly 17-thousand dollars.

Glaude has an active warrant for theft of property first degree.

If you know where Glaude is, contact Mobile Police Financial Crimes Unit at 251-208-7240.