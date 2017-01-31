Here’s where to eat to help the Child Advocacy Center today

Cuisine for Kids, a fundraiser to benefit the Child Advocacy Center is Tuesday, Jan 31.

Area restaurants will participate by donating a portion of their proceeds to the CAC to help fund much needed services for children who have been sexually abused or severely physically abused.

Here’s the list of who is participating:

Atlanta Bread

Bishop’s Bar and Grill

Bone and Barrel in Fairhope

Briquette’s on Schillinger

Butch Cassidy’s

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Chicken Salad Chick (Old Shell)

Firehouse Subs (Airport, McGowin Park, Grelot and Rangeline)

Five Guys (Old Shell)

Hickory Pitt Too

Jimmy John’s (Legacy Village, Dauphin, Airport)

LuLu’s

Micheli’s Cafe

Regina’s Kitchen

Roly Poly

Saucy Q Barbeque

Serda’s

Tropical Smoothie (Legacy Village)

Via Emilia

Callaghan’s