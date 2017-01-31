First Baptist Church in Orange Beach Catches Fire, school traffic affected

The First Baptist Church in Orange Beach caught fire early Tuesday morning.

A city official tells News 5 it started around 5 a.m.

Both lanes of Canal Road near the public library are closed because crews are having to run hoses across the street.

Canal Road will remain closed for at least another hour according to City administrator Ken Grimes.

Grimes says it appears the fire started somewhere in the sanctuary.

Schools could be impacted.

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan Baldwin County Public School parents have been notified by phone call to expect some traffic and bus delays because of the fire due to equipment on Canal Road.

No injuries have been reported.

News 5 will have more updates in our 9 a.m. show.