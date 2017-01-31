Armed Robbery at Waffle House in Fort Walton Beach

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a Waffle House restaurant in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Surveillance video captured images of a man brandishing a gun inside the restaurant and holding one of the waitresses at gunpoint.

The waitress told authorities that the suspect was wearing sunglasses, dressed in all black with a white shirt tied around his face and he appeared to be a white male around 5 foot 6 inches with a stocky build.

The armed robbery happened at the Waffle House on Racetrack Road around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. A K9 unit also responded to the robbery Tuesday morning.

If you have any information about the crime, please call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.