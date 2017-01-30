Pres. Trump will announce SCOTUS nominee in primetime

President Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick two days ahead of schedule.

Early Monday morning, he tweeted out that he will announce his pick live at 8 p.m. eastern time, Tuesday night.

A Mobile native is in contention for the Supreme Court.

Judge William Pryor is on president trump’s short list–but news broke this weekend that his strong pro-life views may have knocked him to the bottom of the list, because senate republicans are reportedly too worried about a prolonged fight over Roe versus Wade during the confirmation hearing.

Judge Thomas Hardiman is the top contender, according to CBS News.

“Our role as judges is to interpret the law,” Hardiman has said, keeping his personal views close to his chest.