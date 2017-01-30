Tallahassee Teens Tied To Local Car Thefts

ATMORE, AL- Two teenagers from Tallahassee are accused of stealing multiple cars from our stretch of the Gulf Coast in a weekend crime spree.

The crime spree started early Saturday when Tallahassee Police say the teens stole a Porsche SUV from a dealership in Leon County. The stolen Porsche was later found abandoned on a back road near Atmore.

The teens, identified as 18-year old Jaghee Anderson and 19-year old Derrick Anderson, then walked to Atmore, broke a window at the Ford dealership, stole cash and an Apple tablet inside the office and the keys to a Ford F-150.

The Anderson’s then drove the stolen truck south to Pensacola and swapped it tout for a stolen BMW. The teens then made their way back to Tallahassee and were caught trying to steal a car at an Acura dealership.

Both teens were charged with multiple counts of grand theft auto, burglary and felony criminal mischief.