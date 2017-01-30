NAACP Stage Protest Outside U.S. Senator’s Office

UPDATE 4:48PM:

Statement attributable to City Attorney Ricardo Woods:

The NAACP representatives practiced their Constitutional rights to free speech and protest. They held a nonviolent protest that did not harm any person or piece of property. They were arrested for trespassing, but we are not pursuing further legal action at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Monday Afternoon, members of the NAACP held a small protest outside U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions Mobile, Al office before going inside to stage a sit-in willing to be rearrested.

Earlier in the day the city of Mobile dropped all charges pertaining to six members of the NAACP chapter in Mobile who were arrested earlier this month on January 3rd for trespassing.

Those six members were arrested when they refused to leave the office after the building closed for the day

Today though, after the city opted not to prosecute charges the same members went back to protest outside of Sessions office along with additional members from Local and National NAACP Chapters.

Members call this a civil disobedience allowing Senator Sessions to possibly be voted in as the next Attorney General for the United States.

Our Crews were escorted off the property before the Mobile Police Department went inside the office building to arrest the NAACP members inside staging a sit-in.

According to Mobile Police Spokesman Terrence Perkins 11 people were taken into custody today.

A few members of the NAACP stood outside the building to document the events as they occurred.