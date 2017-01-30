George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

By Published:
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015 file photo provided by Phillips Academy, former President George H.W. Bush, with his wife Barbara, speaks with former baseball teammate Richard Phelps, during a visit to Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Former President George H.W. Bush is healing well after taking a fall this summer, feeling good enough to go out on his speedboat and even visit a local biker bar with his wife. The nations oldest living president is healing nicely after he fractured his C2 vertebra, the second one below the skull, in July, said his chief of staff, Jean Becker. (Dave White/Phillips Academy via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has gone home after more than two weeks in a Houston hospital.

The 92-year-old Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush has been allowed to go home.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected the nation’s 41st president to a ventilator.

McGrath says Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses at the hospital.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

