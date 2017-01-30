First Citywide Hurricane Home Protection Program in the Country

Mobile is making history as the first city in the country to offer a Hurricane Home Protection Program. The program is similar to one the state of Alabama has in place for Mobile and Baldwin Counties. But the City’s program will offer a few extra features to make all low-income homes safer.

The Hurricane Home Protection Program partners the City with Habitat for Humanity to inspect and strengthen Mobile homes.

“We’re trying to get to bronze level fortification if we can,” said James Roberts, Mobile Housing Development. “Which gives them the twenty-five percent, up to twenty-five percent discount on most insurances.”

The program uses federal funding to repair homes as needed to meet new building standards.

“It’s part of the city’s Housing Rehab Program, but it also saves us money,” said Roberts. “It saves the city money in the long run by not having to respond to emergencies where the roof’s been ripped off the house.”

The goal is to fortify or strengthen homes to the bronze standard by closing seems and sealing attic vents as needed. This would mean a roof could withstand 135 mile per hour winds. However, not all homes can be easily repaired. The State program has found many low income homes just cannot be fortified. This is where the City program goes a bit further.

“If the house just ultimately can’t be fortified, then we can at least put on a roof that won’t meet the standards but will be a much stronger roof,” said Cliff Barros, Executive Director of Mobile, Washington, and Clark County Habitat for Humanity.

The City will pass this program officially sometime in late February. If you want your home to be inspected, you’ll have to wait until applications are released for this program. That should be in three months.