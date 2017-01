Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile firefighters were kept busy this morning. A fire flattened what’s believed to be an abandoned home early Monday morning. No one was hurt.

The call came in at about 3 AM. Firefighters were still sifting through flaming panels of the burning home looking for anyone who might be trapped. The home was basically a large pile of flames and smoke when first responders got there. The home may have been burning for awhile before someone noticed and called it in.