Daphne Bank Robbery Suspect Identified

Related Coverage Regions Bank in Daphne Robbed, Suspect Still on the Loose

After a robbery at the Regions Bank on Highway 98 Friday, the Daphne Police Department has identified the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Decorion Demar Harris and authorities along the Gulf Coast are looking for him.

Harris is the suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank around 11 a.m. on Friday. The suspect walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash and fled the bank on foot. He was wearing eyeglasses, dark colored coveralls and a light colored ball cap with a small emblem, possibly a Polo insignia, when he the robbery took place.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Harris, please Daphne Police at (251) 621-9100.