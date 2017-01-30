City Drops Charges Against Sessions Protesters

Related Coverage NAACP Sessions Sit-in Ends with 6 Arrests

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile’s City Prosecutor threw a bit of a curve ball to Jeff Sessions protesters Monday morning. The city opted not to prosecute six members of the NAACP for trespassing. This follows a January 3rd sit-in protest at Sessions Mobile office. Six members were arrested when they refused to leave the office after the building closed for the day. A lawyer for some of the arrested members said she was disappointed by the outcome.

“My clients wanted a prosecution, they felt like that would make their statement better,” said Attorney Carolyn Shields. “Certainly they wanted a prosecution we’re a little disappointed however we can’t force the city to prosecute. Their point would be made better and having a conviction of this would be the lesser of two evils the main one being Jeff Sessions.”

National President Cornell Brooks, along with two other members of the National NAACP organization could not make their court appearance because their flights were canceled due to a major computer malfunction with Delta Airlines according to Shields. Even though Sessions confirmation looks like an almost certainty this week, members of the NAACP said they wanted to speak out against what they see as his poor record on civil and voting rights.

“Anytime you disagree with anything you have a constitutional right to express that and that’s what we’re doing,” said Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton.