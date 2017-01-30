Burglary and Car Jacking Caught on Tape

Surveillance video at a home in the Springfield subdivision caught a burglary suspect trying to get into a parked car in the early morning hours of January 13th.

The car was locked, and the person walked away empty handed.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went straight to Facebook with the video, and a description of who they want to find.

Neighbors have some ideas of how to put a stop to the car burglaries.

“I think if they just increase patrols, in the area and the neighborhood, I think it will deter some of that activity,” says Daniel Clark.

“I think it’s a good idea, to have some kind of camera system in front of the house, cause that’s how police are able to identify people doing this,” says Clark.

It’s not just car burglaries that have people in Springfield concerned. On the evening of January 13th just before 8:00 p.m., the driver of a 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra was carjacked.

In this crime, deputies say they have a better description of the suspect, their Facebook post says they are looking for a black male, who was wearing a black hoodie and red basketball shorts.

The sheriff’s office says another surveillance camera caught what looks like an older model Crown Victoria following the carjacked Elantra.

Springfield neighbors say they are fed up and ready to fight back against criminals.

“Well I got a 9mm waiting on them, if they want to come into my yard,” says Clark.

According to the people who live in the Springfield neighborhood, they tell us this is not the first time, they have been through a rash of burglaries, they say it has happened in years past, but now they are hoping sheriff’s deputies can look at the surveillance video and catch those who are responsible.