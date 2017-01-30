Auburn Trustees Considering Jordan-Hare Addition

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University plans to build a new $28 million facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/2jWvAhQ) reports that the Auburn University’s board of trustees meeting agenda states the project for the 44,000-square foot facility will begin May and end in July 2018 if approved at a Feb. 3 meeting.

The facility will be built in the southwest corner of the stadium, and will include a 16,000-square-foot renovation of Auburn’s football locker rooms. The facility will also include designated space for football and Olympic sports recruiting, a new club space for fans and a new press box area for the media.

Auburn’s board of trustees approved the improvements of the facility in 2015.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the funds from the Auburn University Athletics Department will pay the project cost.

