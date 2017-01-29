Windsor Road Single Vehicle Crash

By Published:
windosr-road-crash3

Our crews are on the scene now of a single vehicle crash on Windsor Road at Dresden Drive off Fowl River Road.

windosr-road-crash2  windosr-road-crash1

It appears that the black vehicle went off the road and may have flipped before crashing inbetween near by trees.

The accident has sent two people to local hospitals with undisclosued injuries and another individual was lifeflighted.

The front of the vehicle has major damagae to the hood and windshield.

Officals on the scene tell us that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

