Protestors Gather Outside Pensacola Airport

A large group gathered outside the Pensacola International Airport Sunday night with signs protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order that deals with refugee restrictions and limiting immigration from jihadist conflict zones.

“Signing papers to say we shouldn’t allow people to come here just based on one religion is just not going to solve anything,” says protestor Mitchell Vargas.

The signed order caught many by surprise. Many here tried getting a group together Saturday night but were unable to get the numbers. The ones who showed up today say even if the order is lifted, they will keep protesting.

“The thing about protests, the thing about revolutionary actions in the first place is that it has to be continuous. You know, once something is done, that doesn’t mean it can’t be undone. So it has to be a perpetual motion of making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“This country was founded on, not only escaping religious intolerance but also people coming here to find another life,” says protestor Mitchell Vargas.

Protest organizers say they will try to organize another next weekend.