Mobile Native William Pryor May Not Be Out of SCOTUS Pick

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Judge William Pryor doesn’t shy away from his pro-life views–they came up during his federal confirmation hearing more than a decade ago talking about Roe v. Wade.

“It has led to the slaughter of millions of innocent unborn children that’s my personal belief,” said William Pryor before Senate in 2003.

CBS News and other outlets report Pryor has fallen to the end of Trump’s Supreme Court short list because senate Republicans fear a fight over abortion if Pryor is nominated. Carrie Severino with the conservative Judicial Crisis Network says don’t count anyone out.

But for federal appeals court judge William Pryor, outspoken opposition to abortion as Alabama’s attorney general has pushed him to the bottom of Mr. Trump’s short list.–CBS News Report

“The president has shown that in his cabinet picks at least he’s not shying away from someone he knows is going to get the left upset, their upset over everything he does,” said Severino. It may bode well for Pryor that during Friday’s Right to Life March on Washington Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking White House official to ever speak there. The Judicial Crisis Network also supports Jeff Sessions for attorney general with ads and websites. Sessions may also have Trump’s ear.

“Senator Sessions is a longtime friend and colleague of Bill Pryor, knows him well, worked with him on several occasions, and Pryor followed him as Alabama attorney general. Some news outlets are reporting Trump’s top pick now is Judge Thomas Hardiman from Pennsylvania. We really won’t know until Thursday.