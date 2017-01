A house fire in Escambia County, Florida has killed two people.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 9000 block of Huckleberry Lane Sunday.

Crews on the scene found two adults, a male and a female, who had perished in the fire.

It is believed that the fire began and was unreported sometime during the night, and burned out due to lack of oxygen.

Both victims were found inside the home.