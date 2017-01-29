Faith Time: The Gospels and a Political Edge

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Matthew Chapter 25 is our starting point for this edition of Faith Time. The Reverend James Flowers with All Saints Episcopal Church in Mobile joined us to talk about the social and political edge to the Gospels. Flowers says he’s not talking about partisan politics but a calling in Scripture for Christians to make a difference in the societies they live in.

Flowers also brought up the issue of refugees as the fallout of President Trump’s executive orders on immigration is being felt around the country. He says the scripture is very clear.

“That we welcome the stranger, the alien resident among us,” said Flowers. “I think we as Christians have an obligation to call that out and stand for what’s fair and just in our world,” I asked him how, in his opinion, he thinks Christians should respond to this issue in the news.

“Scripture is clear that we welcome the stranger,” said the Reverend. “In fact, Scripture literally says ‘the resident alien’ that we are to treat them as we would treat ourselves. It’s clear to me that Gospel writers have the strong conviction that God is for all people and that all people have the right to live in dignity and well-being. I think the question is, yes we welcome the immigrant how do we do it?”