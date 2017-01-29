Congressman Bradley Byrne Comments on Executive Ban Order

Here is a statement from Congressman Byrne:

For over a year now, I have warned about the serious flaws in many of our nation’s immigration programs, especially the refugee program.

I appreciate President Trump’s efforts to address these issues as he works to keep the American people safe.

While there have been some issues with the order’s implementation, I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to make sure their efforts to protect the American people succeed in a timely and effective manner.”

– Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL)