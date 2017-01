A two-vehicle accident stopped traffic on I-65 northbound this evening.

Around 6:15, crews were on the scene of a wreck on I-65 northbound involving two vehicles–a blue Chevy pickup and a Mustang. The Mustang overturned and trapped two people inside. One person was able to make it out, but crews had to work to free the other.

They have since been taken to USA Medical Center. One lane is now open on I-65 northbound.