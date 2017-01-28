Stabbing Death Arrest

The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in the stabbing death of an unidentified man at the 1300 block of Gulf Field Drive Friday evening.

26-year-old Nigel Pierre Steele was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of the male victim.

Police have not released the victims name at this time.

Mobile County Sherriff’s Office Jail log shows that Steele was taken into custody and booked in the Mobile County Jail around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

No word yet of a court date or bond hearing for Steele.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

 

