No Prison Time For Man In Hot Car Death Of His Daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi father has pleaded guilty in the hot car death of his baby daughter, but he won’t go to prison.

Joshua Blunt pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and was given a five-year suspended sentence. His attorney, Carlos Moore, says the plea was made Friday after the prosecutor acknowledged Blunt did not intentionally kill 8-month-old Shania Rihanna Caradine.

The child died last May 19 after being found unconscious in Blunt’s car, where she was left while he worked at a restaurant job in Grenada.

In August, grand jurors in another Mississippi county declined to indict a white mother whose 2-year-old died in a hot car last May.

Moore has repeatedly said he believes Blunt, an African-American, was treated more harshly because of his race.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

