Donate Your Winter Coats To Penelope House

Brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are coming together to help out a local battered women’s shelter.

The fraternity collected winter coats and blankets today at their location on St. Francis Street.

The Penelope House mentioned that there was a need for winter items, now that the weather has finally dipped to colder temperatures.

The collection lasted all morning and organizers say there is satisfaction in knowing you’re helping others.

“We are a community service organization and that’s what we seek to do is help our community grow and be strong so this makes us feel good that we know we supply our community with needed supplies, at the same time, it’s a great feeling,” says Gary Jackson.

If you missed the donation today, you can still drop off your coats or blankets to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Call Terry Hazzard at 251-490-8661.